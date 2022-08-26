Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 196.7% in August

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 196.7% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR remained flat at $1.17 on Friday. 35,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

