Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

