Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

