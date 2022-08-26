Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 309,585 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.43.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
