Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 309,585 shares changing hands.

Check-Cap Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.