ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Raised to $15.50 at Bank of America

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHPT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.07.

ChargePoint stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

