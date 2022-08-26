Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.12

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.33.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

