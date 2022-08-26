Chainge Reaches One Day Volume of $8.68 Million (CHNG)

Chainge (CHNG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Chainge has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainge has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00784121 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016473 BTC.
Chainge Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Buying and Selling Chainge
Receive News & Updates for Chainge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.