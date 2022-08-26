Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $42,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.