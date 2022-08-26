Cetera Advisors LLC Has $79.85 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $79,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

