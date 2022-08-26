Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 939,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,844,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,474. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

