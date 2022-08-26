Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,557 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $14.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.98. 16,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,035. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

