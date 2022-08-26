Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $45,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 887,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 241,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,869,000 after acquiring an additional 502,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 5,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,319. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

