Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,130 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.10 on Friday, reaching $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The company has a market capitalization of $439.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.47.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

