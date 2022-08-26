Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 17,978 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $59,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 189,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,179,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.23. 79,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

