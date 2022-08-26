Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,395 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.06. 305,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,083. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.17 and its 200 day moving average is $382.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.