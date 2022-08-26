Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,826,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 635,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 432,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

USMV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 988,050 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

