Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $21.84 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.43. The stock had a trading volume of 65,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.