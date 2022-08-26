Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $20.46 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $20,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,417. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

