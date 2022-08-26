Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 18,180 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 51,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,465. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

