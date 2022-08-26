Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.34

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 94588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Cerus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $768.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Cerus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

