Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.34

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 94588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
Cerus Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $768.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
