Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,663. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

