Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the July 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 35,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

