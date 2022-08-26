Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $43.62 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,076,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,971,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

