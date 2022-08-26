CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of CECE opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $360.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80.
Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $74,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
