CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of CDTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

