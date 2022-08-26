CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Trading Down 18.9 %
Shares of CDTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
