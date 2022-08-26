CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, an increase of 264.6% from the July 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,010.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

Further Reading

