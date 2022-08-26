Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.52.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

