CashHand Trading Down 53.7% This Week (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. CashHand has a total market cap of $1,300.36 and approximately $1,337.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003623 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00151590 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009325 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About CashHand
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CashHand
