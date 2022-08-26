Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 110.8% in August

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the July 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of CRRFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 153,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.