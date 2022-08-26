Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. 190,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

