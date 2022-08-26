Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $29,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.85. 8,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.65. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.