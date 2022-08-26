CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.28. CareMax shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

About CareMax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CareMax by 441.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 1,732,736 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in CareMax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CareMax by 282.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 711,941 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CareMax by 345.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

