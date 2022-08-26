CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.28. CareMax shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
CareMax Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Trading of CareMax
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.