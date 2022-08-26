Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

