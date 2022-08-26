Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Capri Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,696. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.