Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,765 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zynga worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $8.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zynga Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.