Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 60,780 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,780 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.8 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,449. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

