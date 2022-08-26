Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 36,621 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,621 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in New York Times by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in New York Times by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

