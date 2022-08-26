Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 3,575,561 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575,561 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $34.40. 961,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,146,964. The company has a market cap of $276.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

