Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 294,706 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294,706 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $17.38 on Friday, hitting $460.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

