Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 193,783 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 193,783 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.6% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

