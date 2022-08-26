Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 123,330 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123,330 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.49. 42,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,072. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.75.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

