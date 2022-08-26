Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 642,493 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 438,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

