Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $99.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 5.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $99,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 102,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,096. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.