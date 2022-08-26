Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $983,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,584 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.1 %

CG traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 39,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock valued at $106,651,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

