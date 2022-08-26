Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,477 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.2 %

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.