Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$363,750.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,741,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,697,617.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$74.62. 6,283,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,489. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$40.27 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.23.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

