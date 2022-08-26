Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

NYSE CM opened at $50.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

