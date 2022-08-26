Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

