Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,475,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,889. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

