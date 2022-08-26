Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

